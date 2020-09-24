Mysuru Palace golden throne kept for public viewing

Mysuru Palace golden throne kept for public viewing

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS,
  • Sep 24 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 22:18 ist
A file photo of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar offering puja to the golden throne at Mysuru Palace.

Now, visitors to the Mysuru Palace can see the Simhasana or the golden throne, which is assembled for conducting the Khasa Durbar. The golden throne is kept for public viewing at the Palace untill the end of Dasara.

The throne was assembled on September 18 for ‘Khasa Durbar’ to be performed by Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar during Navaratri, which will commence on October 17 and concludes on 25. It is kept for public viewing at the Durbar Hall, where private durbar is held.

This time, the throne was assembled a month prior to Dasara, owing to Adhika Ashwija Masa.

According to Palace authorities, the throne will be kept for public viewing until it will be dismantled following Dasara celebration.

The visitors will be charged an additional Rs 50 for seeing the throne.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru Palace
Karnataka
Mysuru

What's Brewing

Artist makes ramen face mask to go with fogged glasses

Artist makes ramen face mask to go with fogged glasses

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

In Syria, pay demands turn football into 'curse'

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

Life is precarious for pangolins in Vietnam

This Apple Mac Pro costs same as 2BHK flat in Bengaluru

This Apple Mac Pro costs same as 2BHK flat in Bengaluru

 