Mysuru Palace to be open for visitors on weekends

Mysuru Palace, which attracts a large number of people from across the country and also foreign tourists, will be open for visitors on all the days, and also on holidays from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

It may be mentioned that the Palace remained closed to visitors for more than two months in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and reopened on June 8. However, the Palace administration had decided to allow visitors only for five days in a week and there was no entry on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to a press release, the palace is open for the tourists on all the days, including holidays. However, the administration has decided not to resume the Sound and Light programme and illumination on Sundays, until further notice.