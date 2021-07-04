Mysuru Palace to be opened for public from Monday

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Jul 04 2021, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 16:16 ist
Mysuru Palace. Credit: DH Photo

Mysuru Palace, which was closed for the visitors due to the Covid-19 lockdown, will be open to the public from Monday. 

The Palace was closed from April 24 due to lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

As the state government eased lockdown guidelines, the Mysuru Palace Board has decided to open for the public.

The visitors will be subjected to thermal screening before entering the Palace premises.

Ticket bookings open online: www.mysorepalace.gov.in

Mysuru Palace
Karnataka

