Mysuru police arrest four in connection with murder case

Mysuru police have arrested four persons in connection with a murder of a person in the city.

On Sunday evening, a gang of eight persons had killed one Nandkishore and also attacked his friend Sanjay at Gundurao Nagar.

While Nandkishore died on the spot as he was stabbed five times, Sanjay is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The police successfully arrested four out of eight accused.

