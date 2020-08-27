Mysuru police arrest inter-state fraudster

The city police arrested an inter-state fraudster for cheating a jewellery shop owner of gold bullion weighing one kilogram and recovered valuables worth Rs 45 lakh.

The arrested is S A Hameed Ali of Kasaragod district, Kerala. According to the police, he had cheated Indar Chand, a city-based jewellery shop owner, in October 2019.

Ali developed friendship with Chand by introducing himself as a businessman from Kerala. He also gained confidence of Chand by purchasing gold ornaments a couple of times.

Later, Ali claimed that he wants to open a jewellery shop and procured gold bullion on October 31, 2019. He paid some money and left the shop with the gold assuring of bringing the balance amount. But, he did not return. Chand lodged a complaint with Lashkar police, who cracked the case by arresting Ali in Kasargod.

According to the police, Ali had broken the bullion into pieces and sold them to different persons in Bengaluru. He had purchased a car worth Rs 20 lakh with the money. The police recovered half kilogram of gold and also seized the car.