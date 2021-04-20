Mysuru police bust gang selling fake Remdesivir

Mysuru Crime Branch (CCB) police have busted a gang selling fake Remdesivir injections. Police seized 34 bottles of the fake medicine worth Rs 2.82 lakh and have arrested three persons, including a woman.

The Police have arrested Girish, 34, prime accused, Shivappa, 37, and Mangala, 32. Two others - Manjunath and Prashant - are absconding. Police suspect that the gang would have sold more than 800 bottles of the fake medicine across the state, including in Bengaluru.

Read: India bans export of Remdesivir till Covid-19 situation improves

Following complaints that the sales of fake Remdesivir medicine are rampant, the City Police had formed a team to look into the issue. During investigation, the crime came to light, said City Police Commissioner Chandragupta.

Girish, who served as staff nurse at JSS Hospital for 11 years, used to fill fake medicines to empty bottles of Remdesivir. He used to collect empty bottles from Shivappa, a security guard at Apollo Hospital, and Mangala, a sweeper at KVC Covid Care Centre.

After filling the bottles with fake medicine, Manjunath and Prashanth, medical representatives, used to sell them.

Girish used to produce fake medicine using remdesivir powder, Ceftriaxone, an antibiotic and saline. According to the police, Girish used to invest Rs 100 to produce the fake medicine and used to sell it for Rs 4,000 per bottle.