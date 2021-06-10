Mysuru Police chief suspends five cops in answer script scam

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has suspended five police personnel, including an inspector, for their alleged involvement in the answer script replacing scam and has also ordered a probe.

The commissioner has suspended Mandi police inspector Narayanaswamy and four others. On April 21, a few students and a few staff of the University of Mysore (UoM), were reproducing the answer scripts of BSc Chemistry examination which was held on April 17 at the Blue Diamond Lodge on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road.

They had planned to replace the answer scripts with original scripts. On a tip off, the police raided the lodge. But they left the accused without registering any case. K S Somasunda of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti had lodged a complaint against the Police personnel, with the Commissioner, who ordered to file a case against the police and also ordered an inquiry.

Chandragupta said the inspector is kept under suspension to conduct a thorough probe.