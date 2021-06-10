Mysuru Police chief suspends five cops in answer script scam

5 cops suspended in Mysuru answer script scam

Sathishkumar T R
Mysuru Police Commissioner Chandragupta. Credit: DH Photo

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has suspended five police personnel, including an inspector, for their alleged involvement in the answer script replacing scam and has also ordered a probe.

The commissioner has suspended Mandi police inspector Narayanaswamy and four others. On April 21, a few students and a few staff of the University of Mysore (UoM), were reproducing the answer scripts of BSc Chemistry examination which was held on April 17 at the Blue Diamond Lodge on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road.

They had planned to replace the answer scripts with original scripts. On a tip off, the police raided the lodge. But they left the accused without registering any case. K S Somasunda of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti had lodged a complaint against the Police personnel, with the Commissioner, who ordered to file a case against the police and also ordered an inquiry.

Chandragupta said the inspector is kept under suspension to conduct a thorough probe.

