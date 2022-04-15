Mysuru rape accused arrested; two others on the run

Mysuru rape accused arrested; two others on the run

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 15 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 22:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a gang rape that was reported a few days back at Tagadur village in the taluk, recently.

Doddakavalande Police arrested Raju, while the search for another two- Puttanna and Ravi, for the alleged rape of a 35-year-old woman on April 11, is underway.

According to the police, the woman was gang rapped when she was gazing sheep near Raju's farm land. She was dragged into an abandoned place and sexually assaulted by the trio.

However, the incident came to light when her husband came in search of her. He found her lying in an unconscious state and rushed her to KR Hospital.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
rape
Mysuru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Father-in-law kills woman for not serving breakfast

Father-in-law kills woman for not serving breakfast

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Couple's dance video goes viral

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Couple's dance video goes viral

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Fuel prices hike airfares, but flyers seem ready to pay

Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

Keep your skin hydrated in hot weather

Covid cases in Shanghai surge amid growing public anger

Covid cases in Shanghai surge amid growing public anger

 