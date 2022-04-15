Mysuru rape accused arrested; two others on the run

A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a gang rape that was reported a few days back at Tagadur village in the taluk, recently.

Doddakavalande Police arrested Raju, while the search for another two- Puttanna and Ravi, for the alleged rape of a 35-year-old woman on April 11, is underway.

According to the police, the woman was gang rapped when she was gazing sheep near Raju's farm land. She was dragged into an abandoned place and sexually assaulted by the trio.

However, the incident came to light when her husband came in search of her. He found her lying in an unconscious state and rushed her to KR Hospital.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: