Mysuru receives 20K doses against 36K in first phase

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, on Saturday, said that Mysuru needs 36,000 doses of vaccine for Covid-19 virus for the first phase, but the district received 26,500 doses.

Speaking to reporters, after launching the Covid-19 vaccination drive here, the DC said, “In the first phase, the vaccination will be administered to frontline workers, including health workers. We have a demand for 36,000 doses. The available 20,500 doses of the vaccine will be cleared in a day or two.”

“We have identified nine sites, to administer vaccine, and vaccination will be given to 100 persons in each site. We are ready with the measures to handle any reaction due to the vaccine,” she said.

In the second phase, pourakarmikas, Revenue department staff and the police will get vaccination. The authorities concerned are collecting the data of the beneficiaries of the second phase.

“The vaccination will be given in a phased manner, as it is difficult to get vaccines for all at once. In phase three or fourth, the vaccine will be administered as per the seriousness of exposure. Today, we have administered vaccine to Group D staff, ambulance drivers and other frontline workers,” Sindhuri said.