Mysuru reeling under weight of its own epithets

Mysuru, which enjoys multiple sobriquets like planned city, clean city, cultural city, city of places, city of sandalwood and incense sticks, a heritage city, green city, cultural capital and tourist-hub, is reeling under its own weight of epithets and laurels.

A Sundar Raj, an accountant with a private firm, said, "Common people of Mysuru have to suffer to entertain tourists and to show off the false pride of the city. On Vijayadashami on October 15, the city could not take high vehicular density coupled with a moderate rainfall despite Dasara being a low-key affair this year due to the Covid-19 crisis. Most of the roads turned into deep pools of water, choking traffic. For common people like me, who have to toil to make both ends meet whether it is a festival or a holiday, it is difficult even to get back home.”

Traffic jams

He said, "It took almost two hours to reach his home in Kalyangiri Nagar from office in Chamaraja Mohalla which is just 10 km away on the usual route. I left my office and reached Sayyaji Rao Road via Sita Vilas Road and Rama Vilas Road. As the traffic was waiting from KR Circle signal up to old Janata Bazar. I turned right towards Maharaja Patashala. Again on the Palace Road seeing the waiting traffic I headed straight towards Agrahara. Luckily, except for a 15-minute wait at the Chamaraja Double Road signal, I could move forward.”

“At Agrahara Circle, I took a left towards MG Road. Again, after a little wait at JSS Hospital junction, I could move ahead. But, near Poornaiah Choultry, there was a deep pool of water. Somehow, I crossed it. From JSS Superspeciality Hospital, there was a traffic jam. As the wrong side, the right partition of the road, was free, I wished to hoodwink other vehicles and sped on it, ahead of them. But, water was flowing down the road from the left and reaching Madhuvana Layout, in huge amounts. There was no chance of wading through it, on a scooter. So, I took a U-turn,” Sundar Raj said.

Overflowing water

“After some manoeuvring and waiting, I could turn left to Ramanuja Road, at JSS Hospital junction. Then, I turned left to Ele Thota Road, with a hope of reaching Lalitha Mahal Palace Road, via Nanjangud Road. However, the entire left side of Nanjangud Road was dedicated for traffic towards Nanjangud. So, the only way was to go straight, towards Chamundi Hill steps and turn left on the cemetery's road. But, just beyond the Nanjangud Road, a huge pool of water was created. It was too big for a scooter. So, I again took a U-turn and sped towards Nanjangud. Then, I reached the Outer Ring Road and took a left, towards T Narsipur Road,” he said.

Sundar Raj said, “After a long ride on the Ring Road, around the Chamundi Hill, I finally reached Alanahall and took a left towards Mysuru, again, to reach home via Teresian College signal”.

Illumination an eye-wash

R Padmanabha, a retired government official said, even as the basic problems of Mysuru remain unaddressed, the officials are busy illuminating the unscientific and damaged roads and drainages. “If Mysuru is a planned and clean city, why does rainwater stagnate and flow on the roads? Why does rainwater, mixed with drain water, inundate houses in areas like Madhuvana Layout, if the epithets attached to Mysuru are true?” he asked.

“Other problems of being a tourist hub are higher prices for some essential items and overcharging in public transport like autos and taxis. Mainly during Dasara, city bus services are suspended as the bus stand abutting the Mysuru Palace, the main attraction of Mysuru. Beggars and transgenders harass people in vehicles at traffic signals and pedestrians on footpaths, as they do to tourists. The authorities concerned have their own priorities. While the officials of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) are least bothered about the roads, circles and drains, the Police have turned a blind eye towards beggars and transgenders,” he said.

