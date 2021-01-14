Mysuru region celebrates festival of harvest amid Covid

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, people in Mysuru region, comprising Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts, celebrated Makara Sankranti, the festival of harvest, with traditional and religious fervour, on Thursday.

The region wore a festive look with colourful rangolis in front of houses. Houses were decked up with mango leaves and the people offered puja and fodder to cows, which were bathed and smeared with turmeric. People also visited various temples to offer prayers.

Women and children, dressed in traditional dress, distributed ellu-bella, mixture of sesame seeds, fried groundnuts, chopped kopra, roasted gram, and jaggery, to their neighbours, friends and relatives and exchanged greetings.

Sankranti is celebrated as it is believed that the Sun changes its path from Dakshinayana to Uttarayana on this day. A majority of the temples had organised special puja on account of Sankranti.

BJP Chamaraja Assembly segment unit celebrated the festival by honouring farmers and offering puja to cattle. MLA L Nagendra chaired the programme at Mahadeshwara Temple in Paduvarahalli. Members of BJP Raitha Morcha performed puja and honoured the farmers.

The people in Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Mandya district also celebrated the festival in a traditional and grand manner. The people offered puja to crops like paddy, pepper, coffee, sugarcane among others. A few temples restricted entry to devotees, due to Covid-19.

As part of the celebration and as per tradition, cows and bulls were made to jump over fire in several parts.

Thousand of devotees were disappointed as the district administration and police banned entry to Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple at BR Hill in Yalandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district. Sankranti Chikka Jatra mahotsava will commence a day after the festival and devotees from parts of the state and neighboring state, attend the festival. But, this time, the entry is restricted till January 16.