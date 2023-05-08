Mysuru region secures ‘A’ grade in SSLC exam

All the four districts, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar have secured ‘A’ grade (75 to 100 per cent), as per the district grades based on quality weightage percentage

Mandya district secured second position in the SSLC exam results that were announced on Monday. It had secured 96.74 per cent.

Hassan has secured third position with 96.68 per cent. Chamarajanagar district was also able to find place in the top 10 list of the districts by securing seventh place with the passing percentage of 84.37.

The Karnataka SSLC examination was conducted from March 31, 2023 to April 15, 2023.

The last date for submitting application for revaluation and recounting is May 21. Those willing to reappear for the exam will have to apply on or before May 15.