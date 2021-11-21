Mysuru reports 118 dengue cases, two deaths

The health department will start a door-to-door survey to create awareness on dengue and other epidemic diseases as the dengue cases are increasing in the Mysuru district.

Two deaths, one each from Periyapatna and Mysuru taluk and 118 dengue cases were reported till November 20. The district reported 17 new cases Covid-19. The number of active cases till November 20 is 156.

Increasing cases of dengue have raised concerns. Stagnated rainwater is facilitating the breeding of mosquitoes, posing a threat to the public.

There is some respite from heavy rains in the last two days. Water is accumulated near several residential areas creating panic among the residents.

The rains have wreaked havoc inundating agricultural lands, uprooting trees and electricity poles with the low lying areas turning into mini lakes across the district.

"The district has reported 118 dengue cases and two deaths. Precautionary measures should be taken against mosquito bites. Mosquitoes increase after the rain stops. Surroundings should be kept clean. The water tanks, sumps should be cleaned regularly and water should not be allowed to get stagnated. The water from indoor water plants should be changed every week," District Health Officer K H Prasad said.

The Health and Family Welfare Department authorities have been taking all initiatives to create awareness among the people.

The department personnel and Asha workers will be conducting door-to-door surveys as the rains have receded and create awareness among the people to keep their surroundings clean.

According to the statistics from National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, 38 cases have been reported in Chamarajanagar, 197 in Mandya and 33 in Hassan district till November 20, 2021.

The number of Chikungunya cases reported so far are 20 in Mysuru, 3 in Chamarajanagar, 134 in Mandya and 7 in Hassan districts.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: