Mysuru reports 165 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Mysuru reports 165 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Ranjith Kandiya
Ranjith Kandiya, DHNS,
  • Apr 06 2021, 04:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 04:44 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 Mysuru reported 165 Covid-19 positive cases and three deaths on Monday. The total number of positive cases now stands at 56,689 and the total number of deaths at 1,064.

There are 1,167 active cases in Mysuru district. Among the new cases, 137 are primary contacts of infected persons, while 21 are suffering from Influenza-like illness (ILI) and seven are Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.

While the Health Department authorities have observed a total of 3,40,261 persons to date, 2,77,640 persons have successfully completed quarantine and 5,932 are under quarantine. A total of 54,458 persons have recovered and are discharged from the hospital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole

This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole

China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?

China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?

Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks

Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks

Researchers are hatching a low-cost coronavirus vaccine

Researchers are hatching a low-cost coronavirus vaccine

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 