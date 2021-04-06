Mysuru reports 165 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Mysuru reported 165 Covid-19 positive cases and three deaths on Monday. The total number of positive cases now stands at 56,689 and the total number of deaths at 1,064.

There are 1,167 active cases in Mysuru district. Among the new cases, 137 are primary contacts of infected persons, while 21 are suffering from Influenza-like illness (ILI) and seven are Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.

While the Health Department authorities have observed a total of 3,40,261 persons to date, 2,77,640 persons have successfully completed quarantine and 5,932 are under quarantine. A total of 54,458 persons have recovered and are discharged from the hospital.