Mysuru reports 50 +ve Covid-19 cases, 13 discharged

Mysuru district recorded the highest of 51 Covid-19 positive cases for a single day so far, taking the total cases detected till Wednesday to 321.

However, 13 patients were cured and discharged on Wednesday, making the total active cases in district 127. Among them, one is isolated and treated at home, while the others are treated at the designated Covid-19 Hospital.

Among the 51 cases confirmed on Wednesday, 20 are primary contacts of already existing Covid-19 positive patients. Twenty-one of them are KSRP police personnel, who have a travel history to Bengaluru. One is an inter-state traveler, while three are inter-district travelers. The remaining six of them have ILI or SARI symptoms.

Among the 51 new patients, 32 are from institution quarantine and 19 are from home quarantine.

As per the details provided by the district administration, the total number of persons observed to date are 12,622. The total number of persons, who have completed 14 days’ isolation is 9,603. The total number of persons isolated at home for 14 days is 2,772. The total number of persons isolated in facility quarantine for seven days is 120.

The total samples tested so far are 20,531 and those found negative are 20,210. So far, a total of 191 patients have been discharged and a total of three patients have died.