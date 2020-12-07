Mysuru Revenue dept ranks 2nd in performance

Despite Covid-19 crisis, the district has disposed of highest number of revenue cases and ranked second in the state in terms of the performance of the Revenue Department.

The monthly performance ranking for November 2020, is based on prompt and highest disposal of revenue cases in mutations, land conversion, survey and phodi, and revenue case disposal by the deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner.

The disposal rate for the month of November is 21.1%. The district has two sub-divisions --Hunsur and Mysuru. The assistant commissioners head the sub-divisions and the AC courts achieved 5.5% disposal rate by clearing 144 cases. However, no cases were disposed at the deputy commissioner’s court.

While 2,461 cases are pending at the two AC’s courts, 679 cases are pending at the deputy commissioner’s court.

The Revenue department has achieved 30.7% in disposal of RTC mismatches, by clearing 1,331 cases. A total of 3,002 RTC mismatch cases are pending before the department. The department has achieved the highest of 55.3% disposal rate of Pyki RTC cases. There are 9,984 cases pending and 12,352 applications were disposed.

Pyki RTCs are totally illegal and not permitted under Revenue laws. The documents of the land are not valid and the sale deed of such lands is not considered as valid.

The district was at the 26th place in September, with the total disposal rate of 0.3%. The AC courts had disposed only 68 applications and 4,172 cases were pending. No cases were disposed at the DC’s court and 686 cases were pending. Similarly, only 72 applications related to mismatch of RTC were disposed and 4,355 were pending and only 74 cases of Pyki RTC were disposed in September and a total of 23,381 cases were pending before the department.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, “The district could achieve the second rank from 26th, in just two months because the officials are committed to work for the citizens.”