Mysuru robbery: Rs 5 lakh award for credible info on robbers

The Mysuru police have declared a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing credible information on the armed robbers who shot dead a man at a jewellery shop in the city on Monday evening.

Chandrashekar alias Chandru, 23, a mason, died on the spot after a gang of armed robbers opened fire on him at Amruth Gold and Silver Palace. He had been to the shop for purchasing a ear ring. However, the shutter of the shop was closed and he was waiting outside. Meanwhile, the robbers came out with the booty and saw Chandru walking into the shop. They opened fire at him killed him instantaneously, before fleeing spot.

The robbers had barged into the shop, downed the shutters and looted jewellery after assaulting the shop owner.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Pratap Reddy visited spot for an inspection on Tuesday.

Mysuru Police have intensified investigation into the case and announced a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh to anyone giving credible information on the robbers.

Police Commissioner Chandragupta said that a total 25 officers and 80 staffers were fully dedicated to nab the culprits. He said that identity of the informant will be kept confidential. “They can share information on phone number 94808 02200, any time of the day,” he added.

Police suspect that the robbers are from outside Karnataka as they were heard conversing in Hindi.