Mysuru robbery, shootout case: 3 arrested

The city police have cracked the robbery and shootout case that claimed the life of a man at Vidyaranyapuram in the city recently.

According to sources, the police have arrested three persons in Pune and Rajasthan. A gang had robbed the jewellery shop and opened fire on Chandrashekar of Dadadahalli.

The miscreants barged into the shop, downed the shutters and looted jewellery after assaulting the shop owner Dharmendra. The robbers opened fire on Chandrashekar, who tried to stop them while escaping, the police said.

The city police officials had formed several teams to nab the culprits. They suspect a personal enmity between two shop owners as the reason behind the

robbery.