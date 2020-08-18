Mysuru SP tests Covid-19 positive; DC under quarantine

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. It has to be noted that Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar is already under quarantine, as his driver tested positive on August 15. Most of the district-level officers are under self-isolation, as they had come in contact with the DC and SP.

It has to be recalled that all officials had attended the Independence Day celebration on August 15, at Bannimantapa Stadium, along with District In-charge Minister S T Somasekhar. Later, most of them attended the meeting on Covid at the Zilla Panchayat Hall. The SP’s office was sanitised on Tuesday.

ZP CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra said that after all meetings, the ZP hall is sanitised on a regular basis.

The SP underwent a rapid antigen test on Monday evening and was found to be positive. As he is asymptomatic, despite the infection, he is under home isolation and treatment.

It has to be recalled that 92 police officials, including Inspector General of Police Southern Range Vipul Kumar, Ryshyanth himself and then Additional SP P V Sneha, were under quarantine as a police personnel had tested positive for Covid in the fourth week of June.

Thus, the IGP, SP and ASP were under home quarantine, while other officers were in facility quarantine, since June 21. All the 92 policemen tested negative on June 26.