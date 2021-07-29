Mysuru student bags Rs 19 lakh package offer

Mysuru student bags Rs 19 lakh package offer

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 29 2021, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 21:19 ist
Honorary secretary of GSSS Vanaja B Pandit, CEO R K Bharath, administrative officer Anupama B Pandit and principal M Shivakumar greet B Rachana of GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women, Mysuru. Credit: DH Photo

B Rachana, a student of Electronics and Communication Engineering, GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW), Mysuru, has bagged a salary package offer of Rs 19 lakh from Amazon during the campus recruitment drive recently.

The students of GSSSIETW have bagged best paper and best project awards.

T R Supritha, K N Sahana, T Priyanka and B Rachana of the eighth semester, department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, received the best paper award for their paper Detection of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Using Follicle Recognition Technique at an international conference on Computing System and its Applications (ICCSA - 2021) organised by Acharya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, in association with the Technical Institute for Engineers, under the guidance of B D Parameshachari and R Sunitha.

The same team of students have received the best project at the fifth national level IEEE Project Competition organised by IEEESB at GSSSIETW, Mysuru, recently.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Jobs
Amazon
Karnataka
campus recruitment

Related videos

What's Brewing

Without Bolt, 100m at Olympics is suddenly a race again

Without Bolt, 100m at Olympics is suddenly a race again

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

 