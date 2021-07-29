Mysuru student bags Rs 19 lakh package offer

B Rachana, a student of Electronics and Communication Engineering, GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW), Mysuru, has bagged a salary package offer of Rs 19 lakh from Amazon during the campus recruitment drive recently.

The students of GSSSIETW have bagged best paper and best project awards.

T R Supritha, K N Sahana, T Priyanka and B Rachana of the eighth semester, department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, received the best paper award for their paper Detection of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Using Follicle Recognition Technique at an international conference on Computing System and its Applications (ICCSA - 2021) organised by Acharya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, in association with the Technical Institute for Engineers, under the guidance of B D Parameshachari and R Sunitha.

The same team of students have received the best project at the fifth national level IEEE Project Competition organised by IEEESB at GSSSIETW, Mysuru, recently.