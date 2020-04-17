Mysuru:Three booked for violating COVID-19 lockdown

Mysuru: Three booked for violating COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

Ranjith Kandiya
Ranjith Kandiya, DHNS,
  • Apr 17 2020, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 15:08 ist

The City Police booked three persons for violating lockdown guidelines.

Vijayanagar police have registered FIR against Nagaraj, Mahadevaswamy, and Sampath. According to the Police, Nagaraj runs a restaurant on KDroad and he did not follow closedown order despite repeated warnings.

The police who were on routine patrol registered the case against Nagaraj, his employee Mahadevaswamy and customer Sampath.

They were booked under IPC sections 188, 269, 271 and 51 (b) of the National Disaster Management Act 2005 and section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 