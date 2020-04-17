Mysuru: Three booked for violating COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

The City Police booked three persons for violating lockdown guidelines.

Vijayanagar police have registered FIR against Nagaraj, Mahadevaswamy, and Sampath. According to the Police, Nagaraj runs a restaurant on KDroad and he did not follow closedown order despite repeated warnings.

The police who were on routine patrol registered the case against Nagaraj, his employee Mahadevaswamy and customer Sampath.

They were booked under IPC sections 188, 269, 271 and 51 (b) of the National Disaster Management Act 2005 and section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.