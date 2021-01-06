Mysuru to focus on banana under Athmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan

Under Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PM-FME) Scheme of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Mysuru district would focus on banana for self-reliance.

Speaking to DH, M Mahanteshappa, Joint Director for Agriculture, said that Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) will begin a training series, under the PM-FME scheme, from January 11.

“In the first batch of 50 entrepreneurs from across Karnataka, six persons are from Mysuru. The CFTRI will train a total of 500 entrepreneur in batches of 50 persons each, for six days. More Mysureans would be trained in future batches, to concentrate on banana-based products,” he said.

Mahantesappa said that the district administration had proposed crops like ragi, paddy, ginger and banana for the PM-FME Scheme. But, under ‘One District-One Product’ format, the Union government has selected banana for Mysuru.

“Similarly, the neighbouring district of Mandya will focus on jaggery, while Chamarajanagar will focus on turmeric. The Union government has selected crops that are comparatively prone to be perishable. Thus, most of the crops are related to horticulture. Most of the agricultural crops, comparatively, have more shelf life,” he said.

Mahantesappa said that among horticulture crops, banana is grown in huge quantities in Mysuru district. It is also transported to other districts.

“Besides, Nanjangud Rasabaale, the variety patronised by the Wadiyar kings, has got the geographical indication (GI) tag. However, Nanjangud rasabaale and nendra baale are grown in small quantities. Elakki baale and paccha baale (robusta) are widely grown in all taluks of Mysuru district. They also have good demand. The PM-FME Scheme intends to encourage value-addition to the product, including processing and packaging,” he said.

The Agriculture Joint Director said, “Already there are a few innovative industries, processing banana and its derivatives in Mysuru. One such is the unit that produces banana stalk juice at Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru. An unit in Hunsur manufactures banana fruit powder. But, there is potential for many more such products.”

“Both, existing and new entrepreneurs will be encouraged to use banana and its derivatives, to make products to be identified with the pride of Mysuru, which already has numerous epithets like clean city, green city, city of palaces, heritage city, cultural capital and tourist-hub. This is an opportunity to become an industrial and commercial hub also,” he said.

“The entrepreneurs will be given support, in exploring the products, transfer of technology, training and other aspects,” he added.