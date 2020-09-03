Mysuru to get 15 MLD more water soon

MP Pratap Simha on Thursday directed the officials concerned to complete the drinking water project sanctioned under Amrut Yojana, to supply drinking water to the city soon.

The MP inspected the works at Hongalli pumping station in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district and directed the officials to complete the works before Dasara.

The project, which is taken up at the cost of Rs 156 crore, helps the city to get additional 15 million litres water per day (MLD). The water will be pumped to Vijayanagar water tank at Vijayanagar Second stage. Besides, the water can be supplied to areas like Saraswathipuram, he said.

Though the 24X7 water supply project was planned in 2008, it was not commissioned. There were pipelines, but, there was no unit to pump water. Now, two motor pumps with capacity of 1,500 horse power (HP) have been procured and the units will be installed within a month, he said.

The MP also said, "The upgrading works of Hongalli water purification units are under progress. The underground pipeline laying works between Hongalli and Vijayanagar water tank, measuring 12.2 kilometres, is almost completed."

The MP also inspected the houses constructed by Slum Board at Kesare, here. The families residing at Medar Block, next to railway track, and families at Yadavagiri Slums will be shifted to new houses. It has to be noted that the houses were constructed four years ago, but the doors and windows have been stolen.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and others were present.