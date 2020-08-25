Mysuru top cop tests positive for Covid

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Chandragupta and KSRP ACP Bharat Raj have tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday night. They are under home isolation and treatment.

As the commissioner had attended a meeting on Independence Day celebration at the Zilla Panchayat Hall, along with Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth, chaired by District In-charge Minister S T Somasekhar, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar and district-level officers, he was on home quarantine and was subject to test, even though he was asymptomatic.

It has to be recalled that Ryshyanth had tested positive on August 17. He too was asymptomatic. Besides, Abhiram G Sankar was under quarantine, as his driver had tested positive on August 15.

It has to be recalled that 92 police officials, including Inspector General of Police Southern Range Vipul Kumar, SP Ryshyanth, and then Additional SP P V Sneha, were under quarantine as a police personnel had tested positive for Covid in the fourth week of June.

Thus, the IGP, SP and ASP were under home quarantine, while other officers were in facility quarantine, since June 21. All the 92 policemen tested negative on June 26.