Mysuru: Tough Covid-19 lockdown from today

The district administration has issued orders for a strict lockdown between May 29 and 6 am on June 7, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has passed the order in the wake of rising Covid cases in the district. As per the order, the people are allowed to procure essential items on two days in a week – Monday and Thursday — from 6 am to 12 noon.

The order has been passed under Disaster Management Act 2005. However, milk booths, medical services, vehicles supplying vegetables and fruits from Hopcoms outlets and fair price shops are exempted. Except goods and emergency service vehicles, movement of other vehicles will be restricted.

There was a huge rush at the markets and grocery shops to purchase required items. People in huge numbers were seen at the vegetable, meat stalls and bakeries. There was heavy vehicle movement in and around Devaraja market, Sayyaji Rao Road, and other places.

The city police seized 265 vehicles for violating Covid-19 norms, on Friday. City Police Commissioner Chandragupta warned legal action against those violating the lockdown norms.

He also urged citizens to cooperate with the police to eradicate coronavirus.