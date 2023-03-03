Mysuru violinist to hold music workshop in Oxford University

A Mysuru-based musician is all set to present a ‘Carnatic Music Workshop and Lecture Demonstration’ at the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom (UK), as part of its Sounds of South Asia series.

Violinist Mysore Manjunath, a renowned musician and also a teaching faculty member at the Fine Arts College of the University of Mysore (UoM), has been invited by the Faculty of Music at St Aldate’s in Oxford, Oxford University, England, from March 9 to 13 for the workshop and lecture. Manjunath and his elder brother Nagaraj are celebrated musicians duo. Manjunath also performs along with his son Sumanth Manjunath.

Manjunath, along with Alice Baron of the Faculty of Music, University of Oxford, will present an open (public) lecture-demonstration on Carnatic classical music at Holywell Music Room on March 9, at 5.30 pm.

From March 10 to 13, Manjunath will conduct a workshop with students of the university, who either have experience with Indian classical music or have an interest in the genre.

Manjunath, an internationally acclaimed violin maestro, is the son and disciple of S Mahadevappa, a disciple of T Puttaswamaiah, younger brother of legendary T Chowdiah. A child prodigy, Manjunath matured quickly to emerge as a world-class violinist and brand ambassador of Indian classical music. He is one of the youngest recipients of Sangeet Natak Akademi award and Kannada Rajyothsava Award.

Manjunath conceptualised and composed music for a video ‘Life Again’, in view of instilling confidence among the people, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020. Twenty global musicians, from various Covid-affected countries were part of the music video. Incidentally, Wang Ying from Wuhan in China has played erhu, a Chinese two-stringed bowed musical instrument.