Mysuru witnesses series of protests

Many organisations staged protests across the city on Tuesday seeking measures to fulfil their various demands.

While the theatre artistes continued their protest against Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariyappa demanding his dismissal, the Guest faculties continued their protest seeking regularisation and action against the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti.

The artistes, under the banner of Rangayana Ulisi and representatives of various organisations, gathered on the Rangayana premises. However, they were denied entry into the theatre repertory. The irked protesters continued their protest outside the closed gate, raised slogans against Cariappa and sought his resignation.

Activists Pa Mallesh, Umadevi, writer Diwakara, Karnataka State Backward Communities Awareness Forum state president K S Shivaramu, theatre persons Janardhan, Krishnajanamana, Dinamani and others participated.

The protest against Cariappa was launched on Monday.

The employees of Insurance companies, under the banner of Joint Action Committee of Public Sector General Insurance Employees, staged a protest near the office of the New India Assurance company divisional office.

They demanded revision of wages and merger of New India Assurance, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance companies.

They stressed the withdrawal of the NPS scheme and an increase in the family pension by 30%.

The guest faculties' protest near the deputy commissioner's office entered the 12th day.

Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha leader staged a protest near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle by auctioning the photographs of the MPs of Karnataka alleging inefficiency.

The members of Karnataka Sena Pade staged a protest near the deputy commissioner's office against torching of Kannada flag in Maharastra and desecration of the statue of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi.

