Mysuru woman, her children murdered in Ireland

A 37-year-old woman of Mysuru origin and her two children were murdered in Ireland, recently.

Seema Banu, her 11-year-old daughter Asfira Riza and 6-year-old son Faizan Syed were found murdered at their house in Llywellen Court, Ballinteer suburbs of Ireland, on Friday.

Banu from Halaganahalli, near Bettadapur of Periyapatna taluk in Mysuru district, was married to a software engineer, Syed Sameer, also from Mysuru, 13 years back. The couple was residing in Ireland. As per the report, the children were found dead with ligature marks around their neck in one room of the house, while Seema Banu was found strangled in another room.

Banu and her husband were not on good terms and she had returned to India due to a difference of opinion over a property issue. She had returned to Ireland in February and had filed a harassment case with Ireland Police against Sameer in May. The court in Ireland separated the couple and the harassment case was pending, said Banu’s nephew Abbu.

A few days back, Banu had called her family members on a video call and told that Sameer would murder her. She was not available for a call after October 25, and was found dead on October 28, he said.

Periyapatna Deputy Superintendent of Police Sundar Raj said that they have obtained the news but, the Ministry of External Affairs has to take action in this regard.