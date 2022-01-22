Mysuru woman kills husband over family dispute

A woman allegedly murdered her husband over a family dispute at Mullur village in Sargur taluk in the district late on Friday.

Neetravati, 26, killed her husband Basavaraju (41). According to the police, Neetravati and Baasavaraju used to fight often as Basavaraju had extramarital affair.

On Friday also, the couple picked up a clash and Neetravati hit on his private parts and killed him.

The couple had a five year old son. Police arrested Neetravati and produced before the court which remanded her to judicial custody.

Watch latest videos by DH here: