Mysuru woman kills husband over family dispute

According to the police, the couple used to fight often over an extramarital affair

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 22 2022, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 17:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A woman allegedly murdered her husband over a family dispute at Mullur village in Sargur taluk in the district late on Friday.

Neetravati, 26, killed her husband Basavaraju (41). According to the police, Neetravati and Baasavaraju used to fight often as Basavaraju had extramarital affair.

On Friday also, the couple picked up a clash and Neetravati hit on his private parts and killed him.

The couple had a five year old son. Police arrested Neetravati and produced before the court which remanded her to judicial custody.

murder
Mysuru
Karnataka

