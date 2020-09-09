Naganahalli Circle Inspector dies of Covid-19

Naganahalli Circle Inspector dies of Covid-19

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Sep 09 2020, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 21:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Naganahalli's Police Training Centre (PTC) Circle Inspector S M Yalagi (57) died of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

PTC Principal Iada Martin Marbaniang said he tested positive for the virus on August 4.

He was first undergoing treatment at ESIC hospital here and then was shifted to a private hospital.

The circle inspector breathed his last as he failed to respond to the treatment, he told. Hailing from Yalagi village in Surapura taluk of Yadgir district, he was working at the PTC from January 2019.

He is survived by a wife and four sons. His last rites were performed as per the protocol.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Karnataka sees one suicide in every 46 minutes

Karnataka sees one suicide in every 46 minutes

13-million-yr-old fossil ape discovered in Uttarakhand

13-million-yr-old fossil ape discovered in Uttarakhand

Truecaller app gets new spam filters for iPhones, iPads

Truecaller app gets new spam filters for iPhones, iPads

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

 