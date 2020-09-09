Naganahalli Circle Inspector dies of Covid-19

Naganahalli's Police Training Centre (PTC) Circle Inspector S M Yalagi (57) died of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

PTC Principal Iada Martin Marbaniang said he tested positive for the virus on August 4.

He was first undergoing treatment at ESIC hospital here and then was shifted to a private hospital.

The circle inspector breathed his last as he failed to respond to the treatment, he told. Hailing from Yalagi village in Surapura taluk of Yadgir district, he was working at the PTC from January 2019.

He is survived by a wife and four sons. His last rites were performed as per the protocol.