Nagarahole: After Bhogeshwara, his 3 lookalikes are trending now

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 16 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 16:21 ist
'Junior Bhogeshwara' spotted with other elephants at D B Kuppe in H D Kote taluk of Mysuru district. Credit: DH Photo

Wildlife enthusiasts and netizens who had a liking for elephant Bhogeshwara (also known as Mr Kabini), which died of natural causes recently, have now posted information about spotting three similar elephants with long tusks at Nagarahole and Bandipur forest areas.

A male elephant calf resembling Bhogeshwara, with long tusks, has been spotted in the Kabini backwaters and Mastigudi, coming under the DB Kuppe range. It has earned the sobriquet 'junior Bhogeshwara'.

According to range forest officer Amrutesh of Gundre range, while Bhogeshwara was spotted alone by the forest department personnel and wildlife photographers, the junior Bhogeshwara is seen in a herd.

The other two jumbos with long tusks are spotted sometimes, according to DB Kuppe forest officer Madhu. 

Overwhelmed by the love for Bhogeshwara, the forest department has plans to instal a sculpture in his memory, near the entrance of the Nagarahole national park near Udbur checkpost, sources said.  

