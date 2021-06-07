Nagarahole : Phase IV monitoring of tiger commences

The phase IV monitoring of tiger, its prey and vegetation commenced at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and the survey process at the second block has been completed.

The monitoring of first block will commence from June first week and the monitoring process will be completed by mid-July.

Nagarahole has a total of eight ranges, which is divided into two blocks. First block comprises, Anechowkur wildlife range, Metikuppe, Veeranahosalli and Hunsur wildlife range and second block comprises Nagarahole, Kallahalli, Antharasanthe and D B Kuppe Wildlife ranges.

As per the previous All India Tiger estimation, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve had 125 individual tigers with an estimate of 11.82 tigers per 100 square kilometer.

According to an officer, the authorities follow eight-day protocol for monitoring and 30 days camera trap. The carnivorous sign survey will be conducted during the first three days. Under carnivorous survey, scratch marks will be identified. Camera trap will be installed, where more signs will be found and the camera will be functional for one month. This is called carnivorous survey corresponding to camera trap.

There will be pre-designated transects measuring two meters wide and two kilometre length and it will be cleared on the fourth and fifth day. The authorities will take up prey density estimation on sixth, seventh and eighth day. “We assess the prey species which are encountered during transect walk for two kilometres,” he said.

Along with prey estimation, vegetation survey includes trees, shrubs, grass and weed estimation. The transect will be representative of the entire area, he added. The whole survey includes eight day protocol and 30 days of camera trap exercise, he explained, and added we do vulture and scavenge count during the last three days.

According to Tiger Project Director Mahesh, the studies and data will be statistically analysed and will come out with density estimates. “Since we are having camera trap based exercise, we will also come out with individual tiger numbers,” he said.