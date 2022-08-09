Nagarahole’s tribal community slams govt for 'trampling' on their rights

Members of tribal hamlets in Nagarahole slammed the government’s "lip service" on the occasion of the Indigenous People’s Day while dealing a big blow through amending Forest Conservation Act and demanded the restoration of their rights and livelihood in the forests.

Representatives of the Jenu Kuruba community in Nagarahole hamlet near Veeranahosahalli off Hunsur spoke about their grievances at a press conference facilitated by Fridays For Future on Tuesday.

Community members led by J K Thimma told journalists the government has abandoned the Nagarahole hamlet by denying basic amenities like electricity and water. “The school in the hamlet was built in 1959. It is made of two rooms, where children from class 1 to class 4 have to study, eat and sleep. How can we expect our children to study,” he asked.

He said indigenous people have lived in harmony with nature for generations but the government has adopted rules that seek to throw them out in the name of forest conservation. “In India and world over, it is proven that indigenous tribes complement conservation activities. This can be seen in Nagarahole during every fire fighting exercise where most of those saving the forests are from our communities,” he added.

Chowdamma, another resident, said she was evicted from the hamlet by promising Rs 10 lakh. “We were told that Rs 7 lakh was spent on agricultural land and housing. We soon found out that the new life doesn’t suit us. Our health deteriorated and our money was long gone. We had to rush back to the forests. We can’t live anywhere other than in the forest,” she said.

Shivu J A, a young resident, said the government’s latest amendment to forest conservation rules betrays the tribal people of all their rights. “Till now, those who wanted to take up development projects in forests had to obtain the consent of the tribals living there. The government wants to do away with that rule and handover the forests to big companies,” he said.

Friday for Future’s Richa Sree Balaji said the movement supported by youths will continue to fight for the rights of the indigenous people whose voice has been ignored by the mainstream.