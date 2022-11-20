Nalin Kumar Kateel condemns Mangaluru auto blast

Kateel in his tweet said both police and central agencies are capable of cracking such acts of terrorism

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 20 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 15:12 ist
BJP State President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP State President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel condemned the conspiracy hatched to disrupt peace in Mangaluru after the auto explosion.

Kateel in his tweet said both police and central agencies are capable of cracking such acts of terrorism. "Our BJP government at the center is also committed to root out terrorism," he tweeted.

Kateel who suspected the hand of fundamentalists declared that the act of terror aimed at bringing disrepute to the state will be foiled by police.

"After the ban on fundamental organisations, terrorists were keen on unleashing terror. Karnataka Police are getting all assistance from centre in its campaign against terrorism," Kateel stressed in his tweet.

BJP district party also tweeted saying the state government had ordered police to probe the cooker explosion incident from all angles. "Police have taken one person to custody. The party is confident that terror groups behind the incident will be tracked down and arrested by police," BJP tweeted.

