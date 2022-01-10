Nalin Kumar Kateel tests positive for Covid-19

BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Kateel in his tweet confirmed on having tested positive for Covid 19. "I am asymptomatic and healthy," he declared in his tweet.

ನನಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ದೃಢವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಯಾವುದೇ ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳಿಲ್ಲದೆ ಆರೋಗ್ಯವಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದವರು ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ. — Nalinkumar Kateel (@nalinkateel) January 10, 2022

He urged those who came in contact with him to get tested for Covid-19.

