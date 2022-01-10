Nalin Kumar Kateel tests positive for Covid-19

Nalin Kumar Kateel tests positive for Covid-19

Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 10 2022, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 13:09 ist
BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Kateel in his tweet confirmed on having tested positive for Covid 19. "I am asymptomatic and healthy," he declared in his tweet.

He urged those who came in contact with him to get tested for Covid-19.

