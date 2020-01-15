Nalini apologises to judiciary, media over drama near court

B Nalini, a student of MDes in photography design, National Institute of Design in Gandhinagar, who is charged with sedition under IPC Section 124A, has apologised to the judiciary, the media and the community for her inappropriate behaviour on the court premises on Tuesday.

Nalini had reportedly displayed a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a protest on January 8, opposing the attack on JNU students and teachers, on the campus of the University of Mysore (UoM). The members of the Mysuru Bar Association have decided not to represent Nalini.

Pruthvi Kiran, who helped Nalini to get anticipatory bail, also stayed away, citing personal reasons.

While the Jayalakshmipuram police took up a suo motu case on January 9, the UoM registrar also filed a case the same day. The first hearing of the case was held in the second additional district and sessions court on January 14 and was adjourned for January 20 as Public Prosecutor Anand Kumar sought time to file objections to the anticipatory bail plea of Nalini.

Nalini shouted ‘no humanity’ and expressed anguish when media persons took her photos and shot videos. Her mother also expressed unhappiness. She squatted on the footpath as a mark of protest. Later, her parents had pacified her and escorted her away.

In a press statement, Nalini said, “I hold myself accountable for my irresponsible actions, hysterical behaviour at and around the Mysuru district court. I have realised that creating such a scene was a mistake on my part and I feel remorseful. ...I wish to change, become better and be more responsible. Obeying the judiciary and basic decency skipped my mind...Dissent is our right and we shall exercise it freely. Let’s all agree to live and let live.”