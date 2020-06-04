Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award for 10 achievers

The city observed erstwhile Mysore king Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s 136th birth anniversary in a simple and significant manner on Thursday. The district administration has decided to give away awards to 10 achievers in the name of Nalvadi.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar and MLAs G T Devegowda, S A Ramadass, L Nagendra, Mayor Tasneem, and Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar offered floral tributes to the statue of Krishnaraja Wadiyar at KR Circle, here.

Somashekar said, “The district administration will identify 10 achievers in different fields and confer them with Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the authorities have not identified them. The achievers will be identified and the awards will be instituted in a few days.”

“The contributions of Wadiyar to the region is immense and construction of Krishnaraja Sagar dam was not an easy task. Wadiyar had pledged gold from his Palace to construct the dam,” he recalled.

The dignitaries attended a programme organised by Ursu Mandali, later. The minister assured the members of the Mandali of state government’s support in developing the community. The minister said that he will approach Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seeking support for the community.

Members of various organisations like K M Praveen Kumar Charitable Trust paid tributes to Wadiyar, by offering floral tributes to the statue at KR Circle.