‘Name Mangalore airport after Madhwa-Shankara’

Puthige Mutt seer Sugunendra Theertha Swami has suggested the state government to consider renaming Mangalore International Airport (MIA) after Madhwa-Shankara, proponents of Dwaita and Advaita philosophy.

Madhwacharya and Shankaracharya had set up religious centres in Udupi and Sringeri. It would be more meaningful if the airport is named after them, he said.

The seer's demand comes after Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath cleared a proposal to name Ayodhya Airport as Maryada Purushotham Sri Ram Airport. Naming the airport after two philosophers will bring in glory. India will be recognised for its spirituality.

Further, he said various airports in South India should be named after eminent philosophers of the region like Basavanna, Ramanujacharya.