‘Name Mangalore airport after Madhwa-Shankara’

‘Name Mangalore airport after Madhwa-Shankara’

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Nov 28 2020, 09:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 09:09 ist

Puthige Mutt seer Sugunendra Theertha Swami has suggested the state government to consider renaming Mangalore International Airport (MIA) after Madhwa-Shankara, proponents of Dwaita and Advaita philosophy.

Madhwacharya and Shankaracharya had set up religious centres in Udupi and Sringeri. It would be more meaningful if the airport is named after them, he said.  

The seer's demand comes after Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath cleared a proposal to name Ayodhya Airport as Maryada Purushotham Sri Ram Airport. Naming the airport after two philosophers will bring in glory. India will be recognised for its spirituality.

Further, he said various airports in South India should be named after eminent philosophers of the region like Basavanna, Ramanujacharya.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangalore International Airport
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Maradona's 'Hand Of God' shirt could be yours

Maradona's 'Hand Of God' shirt could be yours

Will Jallikattu win an Oscar?

Will Jallikattu win an Oscar?

Middle Class Melodies: A failed comedy drama

Middle Class Melodies: A failed comedy drama

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

 