Nanjangud Rathotsava celebrated with religious fervour

Nanjangud Pancha Maha Rathotsava celebrated with religious fervour

Police had increased security across the temple town as a precautionary measure

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Nanjangud,
  • Apr 02 2023, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 13:28 ist
The rathotsava was held during the auspicious meena lagna between 6 am to 6.40 am. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Nanjangud Rathotsava, popularly known as Pancha Maha Rathotsava, was celebrated with religious grandeur, on Sunday morning. 

The rathotsava was held during the auspicious meena lagna between 6 am to 6.40 am. More then five lakh people witnessed the festival on Sunday.

The idols of Ganesha, Subramanya, Chandikeshwara, Parvathi and Srikanteshwara were taken out in separate chariots, accompanied by a musical troupe playing traditional music. 

Police had increased security across the temple town in Karnataka as a precautionary measure. CCTV cameras were installed at several places, including Kapila river bank, to prevent theft and monitor the surroundings. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nanjangud
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

 