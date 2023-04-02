Nanjangud Pancha Maha Rathotsava celebrated with religious fervour

The Nanjangud Rathotsava, popularly known as Pancha Maha Rathotsava, was celebrated with religious grandeur, on Sunday morning.

The rathotsava was held during the auspicious meena lagna between 6 am to 6.40 am. More then five lakh people witnessed the festival on Sunday.

The idols of Ganesha, Subramanya, Chandikeshwara, Parvathi and Srikanteshwara were taken out in separate chariots, accompanied by a musical troupe playing traditional music.

Police had increased security across the temple town in Karnataka as a precautionary measure. CCTV cameras were installed at several places, including Kapila river bank, to prevent theft and monitor the surroundings.