Nanjangud THO dies due to suicide, pressure from higher officials alleged

Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer (THO) died due to suicide at his residence in the city on Thursday. The family members alleged that the officer took the extreme step owing to pressure from higher officials.

Dr S R Nagendra killed self at his residence in Alanahalli, here. The health department officials, including doctors and his family members, staged a flash protest in Nanjangud and near District Health Office in Nazarbad, Mysuru.

The family members and the staff alleged that Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prashanth Kumar Mishra is responsible for the suicide of the officer.

Medical education minister Dr K Sudhakara condoled the death.