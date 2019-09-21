Narayanaswamy to visit Gollarahatti on Sept 23

Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy will visit Pemmanahalli Gollarahatti in Pavagad taluk of Tumakuru district on September 23 and spend three hours there.

He was denied entry into the Gollarahatti on September 16 by a few locals on the ground that the tradition barred a Scheduled Caste member from entering the village.

"Gollarahatti residents, Yadava community pontiff and representatives of some organisations have invited me to Gollarahatti. I will be with them between 11 am and 2 pm," he told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that he would use funds under his Local Area Development Scheme and develop 10 Gollarahattis every year.

"I've requested industrialists and non-governmental organisations either to adopt Gollarahattis or schools there for development," the MP said.

Narayanaswamy said that he was a victim of untouchability during his childhood. Even women in the Yadava community suffered from the practise of untouchability. The Yadava community women were kept out of Gollarahattis during their period of lactation. Women needed liberation from such practises.