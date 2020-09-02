Narcotic drug is part of terrorism: Pratap Simha

MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday said that narcotic drugs are a part of terrorism and it destroys the nation.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the drugs are not limited to the only film industry but is spread everywhere. Drugs destroy the nation and there is a need for a campaign to eradicate the menace, he said.

He refused to comment on the statements issued by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy that money from drug mafia was used to topple JD(S)-Congress coalition government. The MP said, “It is a baseless allegation. There should be some relevant documents before levelling any allegations.”

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath demanded the state government to follow Punjab government, which took concrete steps to end drug addiction among youth.

He recommended sending a team comprising psychologists, police officials, social activists, representatives of non-government organisations and ministers, to Punjab to study the measures taken to curb drugs.

Vishwanath also demanded to disclose the names of the accused involved in drug mafia. No one should be spared, he said. Vishwanath too denied to comment on Kumaraswamy’s statement.