Narrow escape for ‘Shakti’ bus passengers near Hiriyur

Narrow escape for ‘Shakti’ bus passengers near Hiriyur

The KSRTC bus, which was decorated for the launch of 'Shakti' scheme was headed from Chitradurga to Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Hiriyur (Chitradurga district),
  • Jun 11 2023, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 05:27 ist
The bus was sandwiched between the lorry and a parapet. However, no one sustained injuries. credit: DH Photo

The passengers in a 'Shakti' bus had a narrow escape, thanks to the presence of mind of the bus driver near Javanagondanahalli in the taluk on Sunday.

The KSRTC bus, which was decorated for the launch of 'Shakti' scheme was headed from Chitradurga to Bengaluru. The driver of the bus attempted to overtake a lorry. However, the lorry driver, without giving any indication, veered off his vehicle to the edge of the road.

Sensing danger, the KSRTC bus driver applied brake immediately. The bus was sandwiched between the lorry and a parapet. However, no one sustained injuries.

Town police visited the spot and registered a case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

KSRTC bus service
Accident
lorry
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

RBI right again to peg interest rates

RBI right again to peg interest rates

Marriages in China slump to historic low

Marriages in China slump to historic low

How Tihar inmates softening hard-knock life

How Tihar inmates softening hard-knock life

Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate

Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate

Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet

Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

 