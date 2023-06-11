Narrow escape for ‘Shakti’ bus passengers near Hiriyur

The passengers in a 'Shakti' bus had a narrow escape, thanks to the presence of mind of the bus driver near Javanagondanahalli in the taluk on Sunday.
The KSRTC bus, which was decorated for the launch of 'Shakti' scheme was headed from Chitradurga to Bengaluru. The driver of the bus attempted to overtake a lorry. However, the lorry driver, without giving any indication, veered off his vehicle to the edge of the road.
Sensing danger, the KSRTC bus driver applied brake immediately. The bus was sandwiched between the lorry and a parapet. However, no one sustained injuries.
Town police visited the spot and registered a case.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot
RBI right again to peg interest rates
Marriages in China slump to historic low
How Tihar inmates softening hard-knock life
Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate
Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet
Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel
Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris
Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare
Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'