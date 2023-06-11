Narrow escape for ‘Shakti’ bus passengers near Hiriyur

The passengers in a 'Shakti' bus had a narrow escape, thanks to the presence of mind of the bus driver near Javanagondanahalli in the taluk on Sunday.

The KSRTC bus, which was decorated for the launch of 'Shakti' scheme was headed from Chitradurga to Bengaluru. The driver of the bus attempted to overtake a lorry. However, the lorry driver, without giving any indication, veered off his vehicle to the edge of the road.

Sensing danger, the KSRTC bus driver applied brake immediately. The bus was sandwiched between the lorry and a parapet. However, no one sustained injuries.

Town police visited the spot and registered a case.