Narrowly escaped before Russians captured nuclear plant, recalls Karnataka student fleeing Ukraine

Prithviraj from Bikarnakatte, a fourth-year medical student who was stranded in war-torn Ukraine, said that he is travelling to Budapest via train and that “God only saved us.”

Speaking to DH while on the way to Budapest, he said “the situation was very bad when we left on Tuesday. It was God who saved us. We narrowly escaped before they captured the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.”

He said the Indian embassy has informed them that they will arrange a flight from Hungary to India. “But I am not sure of the availability of the flights as more than 1,500 students are reaching Budapest from Zaporizhzhia State Medical University. I heard many who had reached Budapest two days ago are waiting at the airport.”

In fact, he along with other students had planned to travel to Slovakia. However, as the students could not cross the border, he decided to travel to Budapest.

“We the students request the government arrange more flights so that all the stranded students at Budapest airport can reach home at the earliest,” said Prithviraj.

