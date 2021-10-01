National Emblem outside school set on fire in Karnataka's Sagar

Some miscreants have reportedly disfigured the National Emblem of India (Four Asiatic lions standing back to back on a circular abacus) by setting fire on it installed on the flag hoisting platform in front of St Joseph school at Nehru Maidan on Thursday night.

According to people, the incident came to light on Friday when they came to the ground.

The school uses the platform during the celebration of national festivals, after which the emblem is covered with a sack.

Some people may have torched the top portion of the emblem in an inebriated state as liquor bottles were found around the platform.

The school authorities have lodged a complaint at the police station.

