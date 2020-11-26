Nationwide protest evokes good response in Mysuru

The nationwide strike, jointly called by different employees’ organisations to protest against various policies of the Union government, evoked good response here on Thursday.

The employees working in various companies stayed off work and staged the protest. The protesters staged the protest in more than 13 places in parts of the city. Workers of banks, insurance companies, postal department, KSRTC and other sectors participated in the protest. The banking sector was severely affected due to the protest.

The organisations, including Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), All India Rural Postal Employees' Association, Dalit Sangarsh Samiti (DSS), and Karnataka State Farmers Association, participated in the protest.

Ugranarasimhegowda of Swaraj India said, "Poor and deprived class people are suffering more after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. The BJP government is privatising banks, railways and the insurance sector. The government should withdraw its anti-labour, anti-farmer and anti-people policies."

CITU district president Balaji Rao, AITUC district secretary Seshadri and Chandrashkar Meti of AIUTUC were present.