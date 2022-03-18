Naveen's mortal remains to be donated to hospital

Chalageri, the grief-stricken village is all set to receive the mortal remains of its son Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an MBBS student who was killed in a shell attack by Russian troops in the war-hit Ukraine.

His family has decided to hand over Naveen’s mortal remains to a private hospital in Davangere.

Naveen’s father Shekharappa Gyanagoudar told DH that the mortal remains will be brought to the village in an ambulance from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The villagers have decided to carry out the mortal remains of Naveen in a procession as a mark of paying homage to the departed soul. “Later, we have decided to handover the body to SS Hospital in Davangere (around 25 km from the village). It may be useful for medical students for their studies,” he said.

Naveen went to Ukraine to pursue a degree in medicine as his family could not afford medical education here due to high admission fees. He was in the fourth year of his study he was killed in an attack.

