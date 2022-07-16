NDRF, CESC officials restore power supply near Betoli

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jul 16 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 00:03 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed for the most critical operation near Betoli in Virajpet taluk of the district.

The NDRF, along with Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) personnel, finally repaired the damaged power line in the middle of the Kadalur stream.

A bamboo bush was uprooted and had got struck in a 11 kv power line and had disrupted the power supply. 

When the CESC staff searched for the problem, it was found that a bamboo bush was stuck in the line and the electricity supply to Thora and surrounding villages were disrupted.

Even the divers could not clear the bamboo bush. Finally, the CESC sought the help of district administration, which in turn sent the NDRF team. 

More than 15 members of NDRF tried to clear the bamboo bush from the electricity line. They could not complete the work on Friday night and were successful in restoring the power connection on Saturday. 

Virajpet CESC AEE Suresh said that the NDRF and CESC peronnel are trying to repair the electricity line.

Karnataka News

