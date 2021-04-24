Near-total weekend curfew seen in Kalaburagi

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 24 2021, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 13:39 ist
North Eastern road Transport Corporation is operating limited buses in view of weekend curfew. Credit: DH photo

A weekend curfew imposed to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission was near total in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Commercial establishments, petty shops and other business establishments remained shut from the morning itself. Vehicular movements on the City roads was very less, and so was public movement.

North Eastern road Transport Corporation was also operating limited buses in view of weekend curfew. The number of commuters was also less at Central Bus Stand.

Permission was given to take parcel from hotels, while roadside eateries have been closed. Police was deployed across the city.

Crowded areas like Super market, Kanni market and others areas wore a deserted look as all business establishments were closed.

Kalaburagi
Karnataka
curfew
Coronavirus
COVID-19

