‘Need to assess impact of social welfare schemes on beneficiaries’

R Raghu, a Mysuru-based education-entrepreneur, is the new Chairman of D Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation. Following his nomination on Tuesday, he took charge in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Raghu, who was with the Congress earlier, says he is immensely inspired by the late chief minister D Devaraja Urs and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. He joined the BJP in 2015 and unsuccessfully contested the election to the State Legislative Council, from Local Bodies constituency, the same year. In 2002, he was nominated as Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority, when S M Krishna was the chief minister.

Raghu, an avid reader and rational commentator on social issues, was also a journalist and published a Kannada newspaper, as a teenager. He is chairman of Kautilya Vidyalaya, a CBSE school in Mysuru. He likes to experiment in education and has introduced various innovative programmes, involving students.

Born to J Ranganna and Lakshmamma in 1967, he studied up to MA in Political Science and wanted to be on his own. In an interview with T R Sathish Kumar of DH, he speaks about his vision for the development of the people belonging to backward castes and classes.

Q: D Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation basically empowers farmers, entrepreneurs, self-employed persons and also artisans. After the beneficiaries are empowered, what is their responsibility towards the corporation, their community people and the society?

Once benefits are given, there is a need to evaluate the extent of empowerment. While monitoring the progress of empowerment, additional support should be extended to the beneficiaries to make them successful. Besides, such successful beneficiaries should be involved in motivating and training new beneficiaries. They can provide practical training to youngsters, under internship-like arrangement.

Q: The corporation mostly provides financial assistance. What plans does it have to educate the beneficiaries on aspects like judicious use of their education, skills and resources?

My wish is to expand the horizon of the corporation. Most of the micro, small scale, cottage and rural industries do not need much investment. As per the teachings of Basavanna, 'work is worship'. Thus, work is the main investment. The vision of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Devaraja Urs is on the same lines, to strengthen grass-roots level vocations. Such initiatives will also strengthen the Atmanirbhar drive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will reduce our dependence on large industries and imports from nations like China.

Q: Most of the benefits extended by the governments are usually used by dominant communities among the target groups. Under the corporation, less represented communities need more support. What can be done for their development?

Welfare of around 200 castes, under three categories of 2A, 3A and 3B, comes under the ambit of the corporation. A few communities use most of the benefits. To empower people of all castes, there should be decentralisation of benefits and beneficiaries. Norms would be formulated to give representation to all castes.

Q: Both departments and corporations for target groups have similar objectives and functions. Is there a plan to avoid duplication, with Backward Classes Welfare department?

I will study the objectives and functions of both the department and the corporation. I will try to achieve coordination. Concerted efforts will yield better results. Empowering local manufacturers and artisans will make the society self-sustained. It will also check migration of rural people to urban areas. The National Education Policy 2020, which stresses on skills and interdisciplinary studies, will give a boost to localisation of vocations and trade.

Q: While vacancies in corporations and departments are a handicap in administration, there is also scope for streamlining of administration by some reforms. What is your take on this issue?

I wish to reform and revamp the corporation. I will study the strengths and weaknesses of the corporation and work in this direction, for the benefit of the people. I will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister and take his advise.

Q: Positive attitude towards life is important for a person to become empowered. Will your diverse experience help to partner with schools and colleges, to groom students of backward and also other communities, to be ready to avail government benefits and excel in life?

I will explore the possibilities to partner with educational institutions. As an educationist, I understand the role of schools and colleges in moulding the students to be worthy citizens. NEP 2020 would also be helpful in this regard.

Q: Tourism provides ample opportunities for products as well as service providers. Does the corporation have plans to tap this potential?

The corporation will take steps to train new tourist guides and will also provide orientation to existing guides. Additional support, like vehicles can be provided to guides. Besides, the tourism sector network can be exploited to market products manufactured by the people belonging to backward communities.